Mumbai may see rise in Covid-19 cases during festive season

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Special care during festivities should be taken by people with co-morbid conditions that could aggravate their symptoms, they said.

As festive season approaches, experts have warned of an expected increase in Covid-19 cases in the city. They also added that most infected people will have mild symptoms only.


As of now, Mumbai has an active patient count of around 6,000 patients, of which 17 are in critical condition. Special care during festivities should be taken by people with co-morbid conditions that could aggravate their symptoms, they said.

Over the last two days, Mumbai has reported over 1,000 cases in a single day. Till Friday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city out of which 1,297 patients, i.e 23 per cent of patients were symptomatic, but only 506 patients needed hospitalisation. Dean at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri east, Dr Balkrishna Adsul, said, “There is no need to panic, but at the same time people who have diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and chronic kidney and liver issues, must follow Covid protocols.”

