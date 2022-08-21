Mumbai may see rise in Covid-19 cases during festive season

Special care during festivities should be taken by people with co-morbid conditions that could aggravate their symptoms, they said.

Representative Image

As festive season approaches, experts have warned of an expected increase in Covid-19 cases in the city. They also added that most infected people will have mild symptoms only.

As of now, Mumbai has an active patient count of around 6,000 patients, of which 17 are in critical condition. Special care during festivities should be taken by people with co-morbid conditions that could aggravate their symptoms, they said.

Also read: Mumbai records 840 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,825

Over the last two days, Mumbai has reported over 1,000 cases in a single day. Till Friday, there were 5,712 active cases in the city out of which 1,297 patients, i.e 23 per cent of patients were symptomatic, but only 506 patients needed hospitalisation. Dean at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri east, Dr Balkrishna Adsul, said, “There is no need to panic, but at the same time people who have diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and chronic kidney and liver issues, must follow Covid protocols.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal