Mumbai records 840 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,825

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Monday reported 840 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,37,351, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,672, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, of the 840 new cases, only 51 patients were symptomatic and the remaining were asymptomatic.

At least 8,512 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in the city so far to 1,80,02,350, according to BMC data.

With 867 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries have reached 1,112,034, leaving the city with 5,825 active cases.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 97.8 per cent, while the overall growth rate was at 0.069 per cent between August 13 and 19.

