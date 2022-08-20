Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 August,2022 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With this, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,82,551, while the death toll increased to 1,48,193

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,855 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, according to the state health department bulletin.


With this, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,82,551, while the death toll increased to 1,48,193, said the department in a bulletin.

As per the state health department data, Mumbai Circle led with 1,229, followed by Pune Circle (263), Nashik Circle (117), Nagpur Circle (112), Kolhapur Circle (48), Latur Circle (33), Akola Circle (27) and Aurangabad Circle (26).


The recovery count increased by 1,720 in the past 24 hours and touched 79,22,492, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 11,866.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,38,07,615 after 32,030 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, according to health department data.

As per the state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

