Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Discrepancy between civic data and numbers on ground has experts worried that swine flu could spread out quickly in Mumbai

Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn

A swine flu test costs between Rs 3,500-4,500 in a private facility. Representation pic


BMC’s claim of 11 swine flu cases so far this month may not be accurate as many doctors say they see 1-2 cases daily. As the disease has symptoms similar to that of Covid-19, those testing negative for Coronavirus assume it to be the usual viral. Expensive tests also come in the way of accurate reporting of swine flu cases, said experts who worry about a surge in the numbers.

