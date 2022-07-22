Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn

Discrepancy between civic data and numbers on ground has experts worried that swine flu could spread out quickly in Mumbai

A swine flu test costs between Rs 3,500-4,500 in a private facility. Representation pic

BMC’s claim of 11 swine flu cases so far this month may not be accurate as many doctors say they see 1-2 cases daily. As the disease has symptoms similar to that of Covid-19, those testing negative for Coronavirus assume it to be the usual viral. Expensive tests also come in the way of accurate reporting of swine flu cases, said experts who worry about a surge in the numbers.