Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days

Updated on: 19 December,2022 06:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

With 9 confirmed and 5 suspected fatalities in past 40 days, measles remains a concern; experts stress on immunity and hygiene of kids

A child gets measles vaccine at a camp organised by BMC


Measles has taken a bigger toll on the city than Covid-19 over the past 40 days, as per health charts. There were four Covid-related fatalities in the city during this period whereas the number stood at nine confirmed and five suspected deaths due to measles. The number of Covid cases reported in the city during the same time was 600 whereas that of measles was around 400. Doctors have asked parents to be cautious and take care of their kids and their immunity and hygiene to prevent spread of the disease.

