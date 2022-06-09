Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police

Sourabh Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang who was arrested by Pune Police on Wednesday, made this revelation during interrogation, says the police officials

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, Mumbai police officials said on Thursday.

Sourabh Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang who was arrested by Pune Police on Wednesday, made this revelation during interrogation, the police officials said. The team of Mumbai Police headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police level officer reached the crime branch unit office of Pune Police.

Mahakal was also interrogated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell involving his connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Mahakal allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman's father, was sitting after his morning walk.

