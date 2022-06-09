Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police
Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh rush to Bombay High Court seeking one-day bail for RS polls voting after Mumbai court rejects their plea
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, thundershowers for next three days
Mumbai reports 1,702 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police

Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police

Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sourabh Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang who was arrested by Pune Police on Wednesday, made this revelation during interrogation, says the police officials

Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, Mumbai police officials said on Thursday.

Sourabh Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang who was arrested by Pune Police on Wednesday, made this revelation during interrogation, the police officials said. The team of Mumbai Police headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police level officer reached the crime branch unit office of Pune Police.




Mahakal was also interrogated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell involving his connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Mahakal allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman's father, was sitting after his morning walk.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news salman khan salim khan bollywood bandra mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK