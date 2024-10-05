Running on 33.5 km, Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line is one of the longest underground continuous metro stretches in India and first underground metro of Mumbai city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new Mumbai Metro Aqua Line by flagging off the inaugural metro trainset from Aarey JVLR station.

The first phase of Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line, with Metropolis metro trainsets and signalling solutions supplied by Alstom India will commence commercial service soon, connecting the Bandra Kurla Complex business district to Aarey JVLR.

Speaking on the occasion, Olivier Loison, Managing Director - Alstom India said, “The Alstom built full stack mobility solutions for the Mumbai Aqua Line is packed with some of the most sophisticated engineering and technology solutions for Mumbai’s first underground metro. With our 100% made-in-India driverless trains, we are demonstrating that innovation and efficiency can go hand-in-hand. Our longstanding partnership with MMRCL has enabled us to deliver a world-class metro experience that promises to significantly ease the daily commute for millions of Mumbaikars.”

Alstom’s engagement with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for the Aqua Line includes manufacturing of 31 lightweight, fully furnished modern metro trains of 8 cars each, which is one of the biggest rolling stock contracts in the urban sector for the company in India.

It also includes signalling solutions comprising: Driverless operation, facilitated by the latest generation of CBTC communications-based train control technology, Urbalis Forward, which features GOA4, the highest grade of automation,Computer-based interlocking Automatic train supervision Integrated Platform screen doors (PSD), Telecommunication systems as well as the Mechanical and Electrical supervisory control and data acquisition system (M&E SCADA).Bidirectional video communication between onboard passengers and the Operations Control Centre (OCC) during a passenger emergency alarm.

The metro trainset design themed on Dynamic Fluidism takes inspiration from the city’s vibrant energy and its mix of global architectural styles. The metro trains prioritise high interior density layout to maximise space, as well as accessibility and comfort for differently abled passengers, offering dedicated wheelchair space in every car.

Each trainset will be able to accommodate at least 3,000 passengers on a single trip, thereby impacting the lives of over more than 1.6 million commuters. The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Metropolis trainsets are equipped with advanced safety features, including face recognition security CCTV cameras, smoke detectors, emergency intercoms, and fire extinguishers. The trainsets also feature clear signage, three rows of grab rails, grab handles, and support poles, along with designated space for passengers carrying luggage.

Large doors allow for quick passenger evacuation during emergencies. For the first time in India, the metro cars in India have 75 per cent motorisation, enabling quick acceleration and deceleration thereby bringing about greater efficiency in operations.

The trainsets are also equipped with regenerative braking system significantly reducing carbon emissions. These trains are also estimated to reduce 35% of overall traffic and air and noise pollution. They are 96% recyclable and 99 per cent recoverable, with no prohibited substances used.

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the trains have been designed and developed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore, Karnataka and are currently being manufactured at its state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing unit at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. So far, 24 trainsets have been delivered to MMRCL.