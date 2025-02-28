The Aqua Line metro project spans a total of 33.5 kilometers, with 12.69 kilometers of Phase 1 already in operation between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) since October 7, 2024

Cuffe Parade station is the final destination of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro Aqualine project: Trial train reaches Cuffe Parade x 00:00

Moving a step ahead with the Aqua Line project, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said that a trial train on Friday arrived at Cuffe Parade station in south Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said that it marks the completion of a key phase in the development of Mumbai's underground metro line.

The Cuffe Parade station is the final destination of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line.

The statement said that the significant event demonstrates the readiness of key infrastructure elements, including rolling stock, tracks, and civil works, for undertaking further trials leading to train operations by July. The milestone signals that essential infrastructure, including trains, tracks, and civil works, are ready for the next stage of trials, bringing the city closer to full metro operations by July 2025.

On the significant occasion, MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said, “Today is a crucial day for us as we move closer to completing another challenging milestone. Train trials for Phase 2A from Dharavi to Acharya Atrey Chowk are in full swing, and simultaneously, we have successfully initiated train movement from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade. We are committed to commissioning the entire Line by July 2025.”

The Aqua Line metro project spans a total of 33.5 kilometers, with 12.69 kilometers of Phase 1 already in operation between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) since October 7, 2024. Meanwhile, Phase 2A, covering 9.77 kilometers from Dharavi to Acharya Atrey Chowk, has also started system trials, with seven key stations already connected.

The official statement said that The trial train's arrival at Cuffe Parade marks the successful completion of a 10.99-kilometer stretch from Acharya Atrey Chowk to Cuffe Parade, a key segment of Phase 2B.

With major infrastructure components like the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) and track installations completed, MMRC is now focused on finishing system fitments, architectural work, and road restoration efforts to prepare for full operations.

S.K. Gupta, Director of Projects said, “MMRC continues to work diligently toward the overall completion of balance works to ensure a seamless and efficient service for Mumbai’s commuters. The successful train trials reaffirm the project's progress, bringing the city one step closer to a world-class urban transit system.”