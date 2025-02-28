According to Western Railway (WR), a major 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations to facilitate the re-girdering work of Bridge No. 5

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: WR to operate 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central on March 1-2 x 00:00

The Western Railway (WR) will operate a major 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations to facilitate the bridge re-girdering work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Western Railway (WR), a major 13-hour block between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations to facilitate the re-girdering work of Bridge No. 5. The block will be in effect from 10:00 PM on March 1 (Saturday) to 11:00 AM on March 2 (Sunday), 2025.

According to a press release issued by WR Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations during this period.

Additionally, some suburban trains will be cancelled, while others bound for Churchgate will be short-terminated or reversed from Bandra and Dadar stations.

Passengers are advised to check with Station Masters for detailed updates on train schedules and cancellations, said Vineet Abhishek.

CSMT platform work to disrupt services from February 28 midnight

The Central Railway will operate special blocks for the extension of the length of platforms 12 and 13 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to accommodate longer trains.

With the extension of platform length, these platforms will be able to accommodate longer 24-coach trains instead of the present 18-coach ones. This will increase the passenger capacity on these platforms by 20 per cent. Earlier, platforms 10 and 11 were similarly extended.

These blocks will be carried out from the mid-night of Friday, February 28, to Sunday, March 2, affecting several trains on the Central line.

List of services to be affected

28.02.2025 / 01.03.2025 (Friday/Saturday)

Duration of block: 11.30 pm to 4.30 am (Five hours)

Block Section: Up and Down fast lines between CSMT and Byculla

Repercussions on Mumbai local trains

Suburban train services will not be available between CSMT-Byculla stations on the Main line and CSMT- Wadala Road stations on the Harbour line during the block period

Cancellations of suburban trains on Main Line

Down trains

Dadar-Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 10.18 pm

CSMT-Kurla local leaving CSMT at 11.23 pm and 11.58 pm

CSMT-Thane local leaving CSMT at 11.38 pm and 11.46 pm

Up trains

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 11.15 pm

Short-termination of suburban trains at Kurla

Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 10 pm

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 10.18 pm

Short-termination of suburban trains at Thane

Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 10.18 pm

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 10.06 pm

Khopoli-CSMT local leaving Khopoli at 10.15 pm

Short-origination of suburban train

The CSMT-Karjat local scheduled to leave CSMT at 4.47 am on Saturday (March 1) will short-originate from Mumbra at 5.53 (scheduled time).

Diversion of suburban trains

Services on the Up Fast line (BL-66) leaving Badlapur at 9.58 pm to S-54 leaving Karjat at 10.03 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Byculla and CSMT.

01.03.2025 (Saturday)

Repercussions on Mumbai local trains

Suburban train services will not be available between Byculla-CSMT and Vadala Road–CSMT stations during the block period

Main Line

Cancellation of suburban trains

Down Trains

Dadar-Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 10.18 pm

CSMT-Kurla local leaving CSMT at 10.54 pm, 11.04 pm, 11.23 pm, 11.34 pm and 11.58 pm on 01.03.2025 and 12.05 am of 02.03.2025

CSMT-Thane local leaving CSMT at 11 pm, 11.38 pm and 11.46 pm on 01.03.2025 and 12.24 am on 2.03.2025

CSMT-Thane AC local leaving CSMT at 11.12 pm

Up Trains

Dombivali-CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 9.08 pm

Thane-Parel local leaving Thane at 9.39 pm & 10.15 pm

Kurla-CSMT local leaving Kurla at 10 pm

Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 11.15 pm

Short Termination / Origination of Main line suburban trains

UP and Down suburban services on Main line will be short terminated at / originate from Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations.

Last Locals- Main line on 01.03.2025

• Last local on Down slow line will be for Thane, leaving CSMT at 22.46 hrs and arriving Thane at 23.41 hrs.

• Last local on Down fast line will be for Badlapur, leaving CSMT at 22.25 hrs and arriving Badlapur at 23.52 hrs.

• Last local on Up slow line for CSMT will be Titwala local leaving Kalyan at 20.55 hrs and arriving CSMT at 22.28 hrs.

• Last local on Up fast line for CSMT will be Kasara local leaving Kalyan at 21.26 hrs and arriving CSMT at 22.35 hrs