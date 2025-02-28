Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight

Updated on: 28 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Senior official says work is essential for infrastructure upkeep and to ensure overall safety of commuters; all trains, including suburban locals, will be impacted by multiple cancellations, short-terminations and short-originations over the next few days due to a special power block for the extension of the length of platforms 12 and 13 at CSMT

(left) Platform 12 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which is being lengthened to accommodate longer trains

No local or outstation train on the main and harbour line will go beyond Byculla and Wadala Road on Central Railway (CR) for a few hours after 11 pm from tonight until March 2. Train services will be majorly affected due to platform extension at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).


All trains, including suburban locals, will be impacted by multiple cancellations, short-terminations and short-originations over the next few days due to a special power block for the extension of the length of platforms 12 and 13 at CSMT. The CR has asked the BEST undertaking to run additional buses between affected railway stations.


On the night of February 28 (Friday), the block will be held for five hours between 11.30 pm and 4.30 am on March 1 (Saturday) and all trains, including locals, will not operate between CSMT and Byculla stations on the mainline and CSMT-Wadala Road stations on harbour line during this period. Several local trains will also be cancelled, diverted, short-terminated and short-originated.


From the night of March 1 and the morning of March 2 (Sunday), there will be a ten-hour block from 11.15 pm to 9.15 am. Suburban train services will not be available between Byculla station and CSMT and Wadala Road station and CSMT during the block period. Up and Down suburban services on the main line will be short-terminated at/originated from Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations. On March 3, the Karjat-bound local leaving CSMT at 4.47 am will short-originate from Mumbra at 5.53 am.

Official Speak

“Central Railway has made efforts to minimise the repercussions of the blocks on passenger movement to the extent possible through reduced block duration and co-ordinated planning. These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila said.

