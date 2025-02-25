The man, who was suspected to be mentally ill, was safely rescued by the railway officials

Screengrab from the video

Listen to this article Harbour line services disrupted after man climbs OHE pole at Wadala Road Station x 00:00

The Mumbai local trains on the Harbour Line of Central Railway were disrupted after a man climbed on the OHE pole at Wadala Road Station, the officials said.

According to the officials, the man was spotted climbing over an overhead equipment (OHE) pole on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7:47 pm, led to an immediate disruption in the Harbour Line services.

According to Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Dr. Swapnil Nila, the situation was quickly identified, and action was taken to ensure the safety of the man.

“The person’s presence on the overhead equipment pole was noticed immediately, and successful efforts were made to turn off the OHE to prevent any accidents,” Dr. Swapnil Nila told mid-day.

As a result of the incident, the movement of trains on the Harbour Line was halted for about 33 minutes, from 7:47 pm to 8:20 pm, causing a temporary disruption in services.

The man, who was suspected to be mentally ill, was safely rescued by the railway officials.

Nila confirmed that the person was taken into custody and was shifted to a hospital.