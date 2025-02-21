The local train departing Borivali at 8.50 pm on Saturday will remain cancelled. Also, the 4.38 am service from Churchgate will also not be oeprated on Sunday

Representational pic

The Western Railway (WR) will operate a block of three hours on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday from 1.15am to 4.15am for launching the main girders of Wankhede Foot Overbridge (North) between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations.

The details of the train diversions are given below.

Train cancellations

Train No 90898 (Borivali-Churchgate local): The local train departing Borivali at 8.50 pm on Saturday will remain cancelled.

at 8.50 pm on Saturday will remain cancelled. Train No 90019 (Churchgate-Borivali local): The local train departing Churchgate at 4.38 am on Sunday will also remain cancelled.

Partial cancellations and short terminations

Train No 91014 (Borivali - Churchgate local): The local train departing Borivali at 12.10 am on Sunday will be short-terminated at Mumbai Central .

. Train No 91018 (Virar-Churchgate local): The local train departing Virar at 11.49 pm on Saturday will be short-terminated at Mumbai Central.

Train No 91020 (Borivali-Churchgate local): The local train departing Borivali at 12.30 am on Sunday will be short-terminated at Mumbai Central.

Train No 91024 (Virar-Churchgate local): The local train departing Virar at 12.05 am on Sunday will be short-terminated at Mumbai Central.

Train No 90011 (Churchgate-Virar first local): The first local departing Churchgate at 4.15 am on Sunday will be partially cancelled between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Train No 90015 (Churchgate-Borivali local): The local train departing Churchgate at 4.18 am on Sunday will be partially cancelled between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Train No 91012 (Virar-Churchgate local): The local train departing Virar at 11.30 pm on Saturday will arrive at Churchgate at 1.10 am as scheduled. This will be the last local to run from Virar to Churchgate on Saturday.

The railways has appealed to passengers to plan their travel based on the diversions.

WR to operate jumbo block of 5 hours between Santacruz, Goregaon

The Western Railway (WR), while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block of five hours between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 23rd February, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on harbour line.

Block between Vapi and Udvada; Bhilad and Sanjan

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said that a block will be taken on Monday, February 24 between Vapi and Udvada and on Tuesday, February 25 between Bhilad and Sanjan for launching of Composite Girder for construction of Road Over Bridge in lieu of existing level crossings.