Rice is code word for ganja that only shop owner, select customers knew

The grocery shop in Gorai

A general store in Gorai was found selling 50 gm of rice for Rs 1500—not as food, but as a cover for an illegal trade. Instead of rice, customers were secretly being provided with ganja. The illegal operation was uncovered when the Borivli police, acting on a tip-off, raided the shop. During the raid, approximately 750 gm of ganja were recovered from the premises. The police have arrested a 21-year-old shopkeeper and seized ganja worth around Rs 15,000.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Mahipal Singh Rathod. Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite (Zone XI) and Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde, a team led by Police Inspector Milind Nagpure and PSI Parmod Nimbalkar (ATC) conducted the raid. The operation happened last week at a grocery shop in Sector 2, Plot 188, Trimbakeshwar Society in Gorai, Borivli West. The police team recovered ganja from the shop in different packets of 7 gm, 20 gm, and 50 gm, totalling 749 gm.

Accused in police custody

“During the interrogation, Rathod revealed that he had been selling ganja from his shop for the past month. Through a buyer, he established contact with a supplier and procured 1 kg of ganja last month. Encouraged by a profit of Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 per kg, he purchased another kg, of which he had already sold about a quarter kilo. He would divide it into small packets of 7 gm, 20 gm, and 50 gm, which were sold for Rs 200, Rs 500, and Rs 1,500, respectively,” said a police officer.

“To avoid suspicion, transactions were carried out using code words. Buyers would ask for “rice” at specific prices. For instance, a customer wanting 7 gm would request “rice worth R200.” Similarly, orders of other quantities were placed.” The accused understood these coded requests, collected the payment, and discreetly handed over the drug packets,” said the police officer.

According to the police, Rathod, a third-year student pursuing education through distance learning, had been managing his father’s shop. “Apart from selling ration and other food items, Rathod also stocked cigarettes and tobacco. Additionally, he sold rolling papers, which were often purchased by ganja smokers. Whenever customers came to buy rolling papers, he would jokingly suggest that they keep ganja as well,” said the officer.

“We have booked and arrested Rathod under the various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. He has been produced before the court and remanded in police custody,” said another officer.