Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 services disrupted during rush hour due to tech glitch

"The queues led to chaos on the station's foot over bridge," a commuter said

Services of the Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 between Versova and Ghatkopar were disrupted during morning rush hour on Thursday morning.

"Huge queues were seen outside Ghatkopar Metro station to enter the premises. The queues led to chaos on the station's foot over bridge," a commuter said.

"I have been waiting for nearly an hour to enter the premises," said M Shah, another commuter.

"On platforms, the fully packed train kept waiting with commuters inside and doors open but did not start immediately as usual. It led to a lot of frustration," another commuter said.

"Services were running at delayed intervals due to technical fault. Train operation has been regularised and is normal with additional services being run," an official said.