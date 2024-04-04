Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 services disrupted during rush hour due to tech glitch
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 services disrupted during rush hour due to tech glitch

Updated on: 04 April,2024 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

"The queues led to chaos on the station's foot over bridge," a commuter said

Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 services disrupted during rush hour due to tech glitch

File Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 services disrupted during rush hour due to tech glitch
x
00:00

Services of the Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 between Versova and Ghatkopar were disrupted during morning rush hour on Thursday morning.


"Huge queues were seen outside Ghatkopar Metro station to enter the premises. The queues led to chaos on the station's foot over bridge," a commuter said.


"I have been waiting for nearly an hour to enter the premises," said M Shah, another commuter.


"On platforms, the fully packed train kept waiting with commuters inside and doors open but did not start immediately as usual. It led to a lot of frustration," another commuter said.

"Services were running at delayed intervals due to technical fault. Train operation has been regularised and is normal with additional services being run," an official said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai metro mumbai news mumbai news versova ghatkopar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK