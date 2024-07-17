Mumbai Metro Line 3: City's first underground metro to begin running from July 24

It will run over a distance of 33.5 km from Aarey colony to Cuffe Parade, covering 27 stops

Mumbai’s first underground metro line, the 'Aqua Line' (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ), is set to begin operations on July 24.

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 will run over a distance of 33.5 km from Aarey colony to Cuffe Parade, covering 27 stops.

"Running a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade with 27 stops, it will transform urban transit, easing travel across Mumbai’s streets and reducing traffic congestion," the MyGovIndia wrote on X.

Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line or Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Line, will connect south Mumbai to the city's western suburbs and is expected to reduce the burden on the suburban locals.

Initially, the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) was scheduled to start operations in May, but it got delayed due to several factors.

Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) successfully completed the trials of rolling stock for the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Heavy load tests have been conducted on the Metro trains to ensure safe operations. "Gunny bags of debris" were loaded onto the trains to mimic passenger loads during these experiments between BKC and Aarey. Before the 'loaded' trials, similar tests had been performed with empty trains. These trials were successful with trains running at a speed of 95 km/hr.

The Metro Line 3 project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the total project cost, revised to Rs 37,276 crore as approved by the Union government in February this year, includes a JICA loan of Rs 21,280 crore.

The metro line 3 will span over six major corporate and business hubs: Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC, and SEEPZ/MIDC.

Additionally, it will provide access to over thirty educational institutions, thirteen hospitals, thirty recreational facilities, and over fourteen religious sites. Importantly, it will improve connectivity to underserved areas like Kalbadevi, Girgaon, and Worli.

As the MyGovInida post on X read, it will have 27 stops, which include Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Vidyanagri, Santa Cruz, CSIA Terminal 1 (Domestic Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 2 (International Airport), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony (the only at-grade station).