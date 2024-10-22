Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Metro Line 3 How does it affect Mumbais connectivity and economy

Mumbai Metro Line 3: How does it affect Mumbai's connectivity and economy?

Premium

Updated on: 22 October,2024 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Top

Urban planners, transport experts, and economists weigh in on the potential impact of Metro Line 3, considering both the immediate benefits and the long-term implications for Mumbai’s growth

Mumbai Metro Line 3: How does it affect Mumbai's connectivity and economy?

File Photo

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai is finally getting the Mumbai Metro Line 3 decades after it was first proposed
  2. Once complete is poised to significantly alter the dynamics of the city’s transport system
  3. Experts weigh in on the potential impact of Metro Line 3

India’s financial capital, one of the most densely populated cities, is finally getting the Mumbai Metro Line 3 decades after it was first proposed. The construction for this route, which is also known as Aqua Line or SEEPZ-Bandra-Colaba line, began in 2017 and is finally nearing completion with one phase open for the public.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai metro mumbai mumbai news aarey colony BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) marol

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK