Urban planners, transport experts, and economists weigh in on the potential impact of Metro Line 3, considering both the immediate benefits and the long-term implications for Mumbai’s growth

File Photo

Mumbai is finally getting the Mumbai Metro Line 3 decades after it was first proposed Once complete is poised to significantly alter the dynamics of the city’s transport system Experts weigh in on the potential impact of Metro Line 3

India’s financial capital, one of the most densely populated cities, is finally getting the Mumbai Metro Line 3 decades after it was first proposed. The construction for this route, which is also known as Aqua Line or SEEPZ-Bandra-Colaba line, began in 2017 and is finally nearing completion with one phase open for the public.