Vodafone (Vi) has established a network infrastructure on the 12.44-kilometre underground section of Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Colony to facilitate commuters to browse, download, stream, and chat using high-speed network, the telecom company has claimed in a press release.

The company has further informed that it has installed its network infrastructure across all the 10 stations on the route: Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Vidya Nagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ, and Aarey Colony. "To ensure seamless connectivity, Vi has implemented in-building solutions (IBS) within the underground metro tunnel," the press release stated.

"The inauguration of the Aarey to BKC underground Metro corridor is a long-awaited dream for the people of Mumbai. As the city's top telecom operator, we are pleased to announce that our network deployment along this metro route will provide our customers with a seamless and uninterrupted experience," Shailendra Singh, Operations Director at Vodafone Idea, stated.

On the day of its launch on October 5, Mumbai Metro authorities had informed that connectivity will be available near ticketing windows and concourse. Other areas, platforms, and tunnels are to follow in due course.

“MMRC will shortly have seamless 4G & 5G mobile network connectivity from different service providers on all its stations and inside the train,” an official said. The passenger can purchase single and return journey tickets from a mobile application, ticket counters, ticket vending machines, and the MMRC website.

The tickets will remain valid for three hours for to and fro journey. The commuters buying tickets inside stations can use available mobile and Wi-Fi networks to book their tickets hassle-free.

Phase-1 of Mumbai Metro-3 was inaugurated by PM Modi on Oct 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the BKC to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line-3and took a ride in it.

During the ride, PM Modi also interacted with workers, students, beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and labourers involved in constructing the underground line, reported the PTI.

The 12.69 kilometre stretch between Aarey Colony and BKC is part of the 33.5 kilometre Colaba-Seepz-Aarey Metro Line 3, which received the final clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

The Aarey-BKC stretch provides connectivity to both Terminal 1 and 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as well as the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka station.

Once fully operational between Aarey to Colaba, Mumbai Metro Line-3 will cater to around 13 lakh passengers daily with train frequency of about 3-4 minutes. It will ferry approximately 2500 passengers in each rake of eight coaches. The estimated daily ridership in the first phase will be four lakh, as per the MMRC.