Mumbai Metro extends operating timings, last train from Versova to leave at 11:20 pm

In a statement on its Twitter handle, the Mumbai Metro announced that, 'the Mumbai Metro One train service would be extended beginning Monday, November 28. The first train will depart at 5:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm'
#MumbaiMetroOne extends train operations from Monday, 28th November 2022. The first train will depart at 05:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm. #HaveANiceDay— Mumbai Metro (@mumbaimetro01) November 28, 2022
Recently, the Mumbai Metro had also upgraded its ticketing system and had launched its self-service Whats App eTicketing on November 24. For booking e-tickets using Whats App, the commuter needs to just send a 'Hi' to initiate a chat with the Mumbai Metro One Phone No +91 9670008889 and then follow the further steps.