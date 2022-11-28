Mumbai Metro extends operating timings, last train from Versova to leave at 11:20 pm

×
Updated on: 28 November,2022 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a statement on its Twitter handle, the Mumbai Metro announced that, 'the Mumbai Metro One train service would be extended beginning Monday, November 28. The first train will depart at 5:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm'

The Mumbai Metro One has extended its operating timing starting from Monday. In a statement, the Mumbai Metro said that it is expanding its operating hours from November 28. It said that the first metro train will leave at 5.30 a.m., and the last metro train will leave at 11.20 p.m.






In a statement on its Twitter handle, the Mumbai Metro announced that, "the Mumbai Metro One train service would be extended beginning Monday, November 28. The first train will depart at 5:30 am from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations. The last train from Versova will depart at 11:20 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11:45 pm."

Recently, the Mumbai Metro had also upgraded its ticketing system and had launched its self-service Whats App eTicketing on November 24. For booking e-tickets using Whats App, the commuter needs to just send a 'Hi' to initiate a chat with the Mumbai Metro One Phone No +91 9670008889 and then follow the further steps.

 

