Crowds gather at the access gates inside the Aqua Line, on Day 2 of its opening on October 8. Pic/Ashish Raje

After criticism about incomplete work and last-mile connectivity issues, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) that operates the underground Aqua Line 3 issued details with deadlines, on Sunday, of what was in the works and what had been planned shortly to ease commuting.

“We have taken up Multi Modal Integration (MMI) works in coordination with all stakeholders and service providers at Aqua Line (Metro-3) stations, ensuring seamless connectivity and convenience for passengers. MMRC contractors have reinstated the road network in and around underground stations, except BKC (where major reinstatement is in progress at Income Tax junction which will be completed in six weeks),” an official said.

“The MMRC has also started dialogues with the traffic police, BEST, BMC, and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for comprehensive MMI planning a few months ago and various works that are already taken up for implementation are either completed or in progress and will soon be available for Aqua line passengers,” he added.

“With the benefits and ease of transshipment between feeders/ dispersal mode to/from metro stations being a priority, works on the staircase to link the nearest exit from Metro Line 1 to Marol Naka concourse of Aqua Line has been completed. The air-conditioned underground pedestrian crossings integrated with the station underneath the major arterial; MIDC Central Road, western express highway, and Bandra-Kurla Complex Road have also been completed along with covered pedestrian canopy at CSMIA T1 & T2 stations for airport passengers,” he added.

“The Santacruz Metro Station is connected by an existing 800-metre skywalk from Santacruz (WR) suburban station,” he added.

“With the completion of Multi-Modal Integration works, Aqua Line will offer a superior travel experience in the coming weeks. Our focus on the safe and convenient interchange between feeder/dispersal modes and Metro stations will greatly benefit passengers”, said Managing Director Ashwini Bhide.

