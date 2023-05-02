Mumbai: Mini-Covid wave subsides

Week-on-week caseload down almost 40 per cent, but the downside is the recent spurt in infections killed at least 18 people in the city

BMC health workers test passengers at Dadar station on Feb 17, 2022. File Pic/Ashish Raje

The number of COVID cases has dropped drastically over the past seven days with the city witnessing an almost 40 per cent decline in infections compared to the previous week. However, 18 of the 5,594 people who tested positive in the past 30 days have succumbed to the virus.



Two weeks ago, when Mumbai was recording the highest number of COVID cases in the past eight months, mid-day published a report on how the cases would eventually decline as the growth rate of increasing cases had started seeing a downward trend. Now, a marginal drop has been observed from an average of 240 cases per day to 130. In April, the city recorded 5,594 cases and 18 deaths.