Following reports by this paper about trees facing the axe for expansion of sewage treatment plant, local MLA and minister Pratap Sarnaik tells civic officials to spare garden and find alternative space. Sarnaik also spoke with MBMC chief Sanjay Katkar over the phone, asking him to direct his officials to halt the plan

MLA and Cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik interacts with residents at the Gyan Jyoti Savitribai Phule Udyan in Mira Road on Tuesday

Days after mid-day highlighted the concerns of Mira Road residents about the proposed expansion of a sewage treatment plant (STP), which would necessitate the removal of 1208 trees from a garden on Kanakia Road, local MLA and Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stepped in, asking Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officials to seek out a new location for the STP, away from the residential area. All barricades set up at the open space have also been removed.

Sarnaik also spoke with MBMC chief Sanjay Katkar over the phone, asking him to direct his officials to halt the plan. “I visited the Kanakia-based garden on Tuesday evening where residents have been raising serious concerns about the municipal corporation’s decision to remove hundreds of trees for an STP. I lent my ears to the people and immediately instructed Municipal Commissioner [Sanjay] Katkar to stop the work and explore a new location away from the residential area,” Sarnaik told mid-day.

Top civic officials, including Additional Commissioner Sachin Bangar, City Engineer Deepak Khambit, Assistant Commissioner of the garden department Kanchan Gaikwad and chief of garden department Nagesh, others were present when Sarnaik visited the garden to meet protesters. “Though the sewage treatment plant is important, it shouldn’t come up at the cost of hundreds of trees. If a municipal corporation decides to damage trees for the sake of a plant, residents will naturally oppose such a plan,” said Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada seat in the Assembly.

Residents told mid-day that the municipal corporation had planted almost 2000 trees eight years ago in the garden, which hundreds of joggers visit daily. Some joggers had approached this newspaper after the MBMC had barricaded the park mid-February to pave the way for the expansion of the STP. Local activists accused MBMC officials of flouting protocols, alleging that the tree removal was pushed through to “benefit private contractors”. Many claimed they were not even aware why barricades had been erected at the civic-run garden.

The protesters thanked mid-day for bringing the matter to the fore in its March 1 (Saturday) edition, saying the report helped them spread awareness as well as unite them for a good cause. On the evening of March 2, locals, and activists formed a human chain and nearly 500 people joined the protest, carrying placards and banners to save the trees at the garden.

Activist Speak

Advocate Krishna Gupta, a local activist, said he had been fighting singlehandedly to save the trees since November last year when the MBMC had published a small advertisement in a local newspaper inviting objections and suggestions regarding their decision.



A blue barricade set up by the MBMC. Pics/Diwakar Sharma

“But mid-day’s reports helped me channelise my efforts to fearlessly demand that the environment be protected. They also helped unite a large number of citizens, who formed a human chain in the garden where we announced a bigger protest if the MBMC did not revoke its decision,” Gupta said.

“Even on Tuesday morning, MBMC officials were trying to convince me that they needed to remove 1208 trees from the garden; but they had not decided where they would replant them. So, it seemed officials were only interested in removing the trees and not in protecting the environment,” he added.

“In November, I had put forth my 20 important questions before MBMC officials, strongly opposing their decision to remove the trees. But they did not give me any satisfactory or a convincing reply. Back then, I also contacted local politicians but none of them paid heed to my demands. This time, mid-day’s articles helped me bring about change,” Gupta said.

‘Remarkable victory’

“The swift action taken by Pratap Sarnaik is a remarkable victory for both the environment and the local community. The collective voice of concerned citizens, environmental activists and local societies has proven that public participation can safeguard nature,” Gupta told mid-day.



All barriers were removed from the jogging track after it was decided that the sewage treatment plant wouldn’t be expanded

“We are grateful to the leader for personally visiting the site, understanding the ecological significance of the area, and directing MBMC officials to explore alternative locations for the STP. This decision not only preserves the natural beauty of the garden but also protects the environmental balance of the region,” he said.

“We urge the MBMC to prioritise environmental sustainability while planning development projects, as every tree is vital to our ecosystem. This victory is a reminder that development and nature conservation can go hand in hand, and with responsible governance, we can build a greener, healthier future,” he added.

“We sincerely thank Pratap Sarnaik for listening to the people’s voice and acting decisively to protect Mira Road’s green cover,” he said. Meanwhile, a local resident Sailesh Mishra said, “Though the issue dates back to October 2024 when locals were unaware of the MBMC’s plan, the timely and swift actions of social activists and local housing society members led to a big success under the leadership of Pratap Sarnaik. Finally, we have won. We thank mid-day for emboldening us to protect the environment.”

Official’s replies

Deepak Khambit, city engineer, MBMC, said, “We have been asked by the minister to explore if the STP plant can be made somewhere else or not. We are exploring an area in Mira Road and we will submit our report in a few weeks before the commissioner or administrator, and then the course of action will be decided.”

Asked if the barricades installed at the garden had been removed, Khambit said, “As people had been complaining about the inconvenience caused by the barriers, all of them have been removed to allow free access for everyone until a further decision is taken.”