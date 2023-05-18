Kaur was badly injured she was rushed to Seven Hill Hospital and died during the treatment the next day of the accident officer added

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Minor boy's relatives arrested after 14-year-old girl dies in road mishap x 00:00

After the death of a 14-year-old girl, who died after the car she was traveling in overturned in Aarey colony last week, the Aarey police on the complaint of the deceased father have booked and arrested the relatives of a 16-year-old who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

According to police sources, the 14-year-old girl, a Marol resident, was identified as Ismeet Kaur. She sustained serious injury when the Wagon-R car in which she was traveling with her elder brother and other friends overturned in Aarey colony last week. The girl was rushed to the Seven hill hospital in Marol, where she died during the treatment next day after the incident.

Also Read: Mumbai: 4-year-old girl visits shop to buy wafers, dies after counter falls on her in Andheri

Five minors aged between 14 to 17 were in the car including the deceased girl. The 16-year-old boy was driving the car. After roaming in the Marol area they came to the Aarey colony and after visiting Royal Palm and its surrounding places they were going back to Marol. Kaur was sitting on the window of the car holding the carrier. The boy was driving the car rashly and suddenly the car overturned on the side where the Kaur was sitting and she was crushed, said an officer.

Kaur was badly injured she was rushed to Seven Hill Hospital and died during the treatment the next day of the accident, the officer added.

On the complaint of Kaur’s father Jatindra Dalveer Singh (45), we have registered the case under sections 304-A of IPC and sections 4 and section 134(B) of the motor the motor vehicle Act. We have booked and arrested the relatives (car owner) of the 16-year-old boy identified as Mohammed Ali Ziyauddin, said another officer.