Mumbai: 4-year-old girl visits shop to buy wafers, dies after counter falls on her in Andheri

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl died in Andheri east area of Mumbai after a heavy counter of a shop, where she had visited with her brother and cousin to buy wafers, fell on her. After the shop counter suddenly overturned on her, she was left trapped under the counter. The girl was somehow rescued and immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead before admission by the doctors at the hospital, police sources said on Wednesday.

They said, the shocking incident occurred in the Pump house area of Andheri east on Tuesday afternoon when the deceased identified as Sanjan Chauhan had gone to buy wafers with her elder brother and cousin sister at A-1 wafers shop.

During the investigation, the police found that the counter under which she was trapped had wheels. The girl was playing near the counter and suddenly the counter overturned, said an officer.

The police said that the counter was a little high. Her elder brother and cousin sister immediately moved away seeing the counter overturning towards them, the deceased who was busy playing could not move away on time and the counter turned over on her leading to her death

As the shop was a couple of blocks away from her residence, the shop owner came out and he along with his worker and some locals moved away the counter to rescue the trapped girl who was later rushed to a hospital, the officer added.

"We have registered the case under section 304 (a) of the IPC and booked the shop owner Anand Raj and his worker Krishna. The duo were arrested and produced at a court, they have been remanded to judicial custody, said another officer.