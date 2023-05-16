Mumbai: Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure

Commuters transferred to another train within minutes

The Versova-bound services on the Mumbai Metro 1 or Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Line were affected briefly on Monday afternoon due to electrical failure, according to sources. A Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) official said, “Around 3.20 pm, there was an electrical failure with the train at Marol Naka (towards Versova) resulting in partial failure of air conditioning for which the train was withdrawn from service after de-boarding passengers. Next train arrived at 3.25 pm (within 5 minutes) in which all commuters could travel.”

