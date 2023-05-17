Mumbai reports 24 Covid-19 cases, one death

The city is now left with an active caseload of 178 patients, a BMC bulletin said

Representational Pic

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,577, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

With the death reported on May 17, the death toll in the city reached 19,771, the health bulletin said.

A 57-year-old Female with comorbidities Hypertension (HTN) died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 46 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 1,143,628.

The city is now left with an active caseload of 178 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between May 10 and May 16 was 0.0020 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,64,433 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,027 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 29,550 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 88 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the infection, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,584, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 635 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

153 patients discharged today 80,19,402 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 17. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 17 deaths reported among the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

It said that since 1st Jan 2023, 117 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.36 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 15 per cent did not have any comorbidity.