Mumbai: March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins

People on Wednesday gathered to protest demanding speedy justice for Shraddha Walkar. Pic/Hanif Patel

A handful of people joined a peaceful march in Vasai, Maharashtra on Wednesday to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, who was killed and mercilessly dismembered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in the national capital last year.

The peaceful march was led by Shraddha’s father Vikas and his friends, relatives as well as neighbours. People were seen carrying various placards.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also joined the peaceful march holding a big placard.

Her father Vikas said, “We demand strict action against the police officers whose delayed action gave sufficient time to Poonawala to destroy vital pieces of evidence in this horrible case. It has been one year, and I am yet to conduct the last rituals of my daughter."

The bones and her remains, recovered by Delhi police, are the case property and these have not been handed over to Walkar family to conduct last rites as per Hindu rituals. The couple first stayed together in a live-in relationship in Vasai near Mumbai before they moved to Delhi to live together in a rented accommodation.

Poonawala had chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces on May 18 last year. But the horrendous crime surfaced only after her father registered a missing person’s complaint at Manikpur police station in August.

The killer was arrested by Delhi police on November 11. The Delhi Police have managed to recover only 13 pieces of Shraddha’s body parts which were scattered in the nearby forest area of Mehrauli in South Delhi.