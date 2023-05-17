Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins

Mumbai: March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins

Updated on: 17 May,2023 07:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

The peaceful march was led by Shraddha’s father Vikas and his friends, relatives as well as neighbours. People were seen carrying various placards. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also joined the peaceful march holding a big placard to gain media attention in Vasai

Mumbai: March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins

People on Wednesday gathered to protest demanding speedy justice for Shraddha Walkar. Pic/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article
Mumbai: March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins
x
00:00

A handful of people joined a peaceful march in Vasai, Maharashtra on Wednesday to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, who was killed and mercilessly dismembered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in the national capital last year.


The peaceful march was led by Shraddha’s father Vikas and his friends, relatives as well as neighbours. People were seen carrying various placards.



Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also joined the peaceful march holding a big placard.


Her father Vikas said, “We demand strict action against the police officers whose delayed action gave sufficient time to Poonawala to destroy vital pieces of evidence in this horrible case. It has been one year, and I am yet to conduct the last rituals of my daughter."

Also Read: Delhi: Charges of murder, disappearance of evidence framed against Poonawala

The bones and her remains, recovered by Delhi police, are the case property and these have not been handed over to Walkar family to conduct last rites as per Hindu rituals. The couple first stayed together in a live-in relationship in Vasai near Mumbai before they moved to Delhi to live together in a rented accommodation.

Poonawala had chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces on May 18 last year. But the horrendous crime surfaced only after her father registered a missing person’s complaint at Manikpur police station in August.

The killer was arrested by Delhi police on November 11. The Delhi Police have managed to recover only 13 pieces of Shraddha’s body parts which were scattered in the nearby forest area of Mehrauli in South Delhi.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra vasai Shraddha Walkar murder Aftab Poonawala news India news national news delhi palghar Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK