The state currently has 635 active cases, a state health department said in the bulletin

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports two deaths, 88 new Covid-19 cases x 00:00

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 88 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the infection, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,584, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 635 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

153 patients discharged today 80,19,402 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 17. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 17 deaths reported among the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST issues advisory for citizens, check do's and dont's during monsoon

It said that since 1st Jan 2023, 117 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.36 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 85 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 15 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had on Tuesday reported 24 Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases took the tally of infections to 11,63,553, the BMC had said in a bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,770 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A day before, the city saw eight cases and a single Covid-19 fatality.

56 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries so far to 11,43,582, the bulletin said.

The case recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases stood at 0.0024 per cent from May 9 to May 15.

The case doubling rate is 25,096 days, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,286 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, which raised the cumulative count to 1,88,63,406.

(with PTI inputs)