Mumbai: Missing autistic teen last seen entering Aarey forest

Dhruv Mane went missing on Aug 23
Dhruv Mane, a 19-year-old with autism spectrum disorder, went missing after venturing into the Aarey forest on August 23. The Vanrai police and crime branch have launched a rescue operation and are being assisted by forest officials.
Mane, an SYBCom student, resides in Goregaon East with his mother Tarkeshwari, father Sunil and a brother. Tarkeshwari Mane told mid-day, “My son used to keep to himself and didn’t like to talk to people.
On August 23, he attended his class till 12 pm and later he left home. He had kept his mobile phone at home. After realising he was not at home, we searched the area but he could not find him. We immediately rushed to the Vanrai police station and registered a missing complaint.”
“Dhruv likes Oberoi Mall and mobile phones. He used to go to the Croma store often. We searched for him there but he was nowhere to be found,” the boy’s mother said. On the same day, the police checked the footage of CCTV cameras on the Western Express Highway. Mane was captured heading towards the Aarey signal.
The next day, the police were informed that Mane was seen near Modern Bakery around 11 the previous night and that he had entered the forest. Senior inspector Rajesh Nandimath of Vanrai police station said, “We have formed three teams to find Mane.”