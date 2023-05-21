Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Mithi to be a nullah for another year

Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year

Updated on: 21 May,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BMC invites tenders again to complete the third phase of the River Rejuvenation project

Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year

Untreated sewage flow of 285 million litres per day is discharged into the Mithi. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
x
00:00

It will take another three years for the Mithi River to actually become a river, as the BMC is issuing tenders for the third phase of the River Rejuvenation project after a year’s delay. The project is now expected to be complete by 2026. BMC had issued a tender in June 2022, but after bids were scrapped, it has again invited bids worth Rs 2,156 crores.


Also read: Mumbai: BMC holds two-day workshop on designing and financing climate adaptation projects in South Asian cities



Activist Anil Galgali demanded that the BMC publish a detail status report of the project. “We keep reading about the project. But we are not seeing progress. Yes, the river has widened but it still looks like a nullah,” Galgali said. The third phase includes a 7.6 kilometer sewer line, a retaining wall of 7.4 kms, a 6.4 km service road, 28 flood gates, a promenade and landscaping.


Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mithi river brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK