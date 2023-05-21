BMC invites tenders again to complete the third phase of the River Rejuvenation project

Untreated sewage flow of 285 million litres per day is discharged into the Mithi. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year

It will take another three years for the Mithi River to actually become a river, as the BMC is issuing tenders for the third phase of the River Rejuvenation project after a year’s delay. The project is now expected to be complete by 2026. BMC had issued a tender in June 2022, but after bids were scrapped, it has again invited bids worth Rs 2,156 crores.

Activist Anil Galgali demanded that the BMC publish a detail status report of the project. “We keep reading about the project. But we are not seeing progress. Yes, the river has widened but it still looks like a nullah,” Galgali said. The third phase includes a 7.6 kilometer sewer line, a retaining wall of 7.4 kms, a 6.4 km service road, 28 flood gates, a promenade and landscaping.