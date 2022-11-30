×
Mumbai: MMRC completes 100 per cent tunnelling of Metro line-3

Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

MMRC achieves its final breakthrough at Mumbai Central metro station. The overall project progress stands at 76.6 per cent

Pic/MMRC


On Wednesday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 42nd and final breakthrough on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro-3 corridor at the Mumbai Central metro station.


Robbins-made TBM Tansa-1 completed its most challenging drive of 837 meters from Mahalaxmi metro station to the Mumbai Central metro station up line in 243 days using 558 concrete rings. Package-3 includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli metro stations, is one of the longest stretches of the line-3 corridor.



“It was with great pleasure that I witnessed the final breakthrough today. It marks 100 per cent tunneling of the metro-3 corridor. Tunnelling below Mumbai’s heritage precincts, in close proximity to old dilapidated buildings, existing metro lines, railway lines, and water body with different and sometimes difficult geological conditions has been a daunting task,” said Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC.

“We used advanced technology without compromising the safety of workers. This was a daunting task for the MMRC team along with General Consultants, Contractors, JVs. Once operational, metro-line 3 aims to provide a speedy, comfortable and safe commuting experience to the Mumbaikars”, said Mr. S.K. Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

The overall project progress stands at 76.6 per cent.

