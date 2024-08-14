The MMRC officials said that under the project costing Rs 12 crore, they will be planting 2, 931 trees along the Metro 3 stations.

The trees planted by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation at Churchgate, on June 5. Pics/Atul Kamble

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has initiated the in-situ plantation of over 2000 trees near Mumbai Metro 3 station locations said officials. The officials said that under the project costing Rs 12 crore, they will be planting 2, 931 trees along the Metro 3 stations. The plantation is being carried out in accordance with a Bombay High Court direction to the agency.

The in-situ plantation will be carried out in three stages: first, the trees will be grown to a girth of 46 cm in nurseries spread over 2 hectares; second, the trees will be transported to specific locations in Mumbai for planting at the station sites; and third, the trees will be maintained for three years, including the replacement of any that do not survive.

The MMRC, in their communique, said, "Complying the commitment made to Honourable Bombay High Court, MMRC started to plant 2931 trees near Metro-3 station locations (in-situ) at an overall cost Rs 12 crore."

It further stated, "Three contracts: Pkg. 19, 20 & 21 have been awarded for implementation of the in-situ plantation. This plantation process involved 3 stages; First growing of trees up to a final girth of 46cm in a stipulated period at the nurseries (area 2 ha.). In stage 2, transportation of these advanced-sized trees from the nurseries to specific locations in Mumbai; actual plantation at station sites and stage 3, maintenance for 3 years thereafter including replacing any casualties."

The awarded cost of three contracts for a total of 2931 trees is Rs. 12,01,66,136 with an average cost of Rs 41,000 per tree, the MMRC said.

The MMRC highlighted that this initiative is the first of its kind in an infrastructure project in India, where contractors are responsible for growing, transporting, planting, and maintaining trees. As a result, the costs for this specialised plantation process cannot be compared to conventional tree planting rates.

As of August 12, 2024, 683 trees have already been planted at various station sites. The success of this in-situ plantation program is constantly monitored by a High Court-appointed committee that ensures compliance with the directions issued, the MMRC said.

Additionally, the MMRC said that despite gaining approval from the authorities to axe 3,772 trees for the construction of Metro 3, the agency removed only 3,093 trees, leaving 679 in their original placements.