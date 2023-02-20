Mumbai: MMRDA installs first composite steel girder span at Sewri

The MMRDA said, the 40 meters long span weighing about 130 MT is erected to connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) PKG 1 with the Eastern freeway at 2 levels

Pic/MMRDA

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday said that it reached another milestone by installing the first Composite Steel Girder Span. Out of the 5 spans, this is the first to be installed, the MMRDA said in a statement.

It said, the 40 meters long span weighing about 130 MT is erected to connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) PKG 1 with the Eastern freeway at 2 levels. The Interchange bridge structure is mainly segmental box girder and cast In situ concrete decks of mostly 40 m length spans in all the zones, except for a steel composite Spans across the Eastern freeway.

The MMRDA said, the 10.38 km of package 1 is broadly divided into 3 zones viz. Marine which is about 5.755 km, Intertidal zone which is about 4.130 km and Land zone (Sewri Interchange). In the land zone, there are 8 ramps which connect the MTHL Main bridge with the existing Eastern Freeway (4 ramps), proposed Sewri Worli Elevated bridge (2 ramps) and MbPT road below Eastern freeway (2 ramps).

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 6-lane road bridge across the Mumbai Bay between Sewri in Mumbai and Chirle in Navi Mumbai. When completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India. MTHL is divided into three construction packages for execution, in which package 1 comprises 10.38 km of bridge section spanning across the Mumbai Bay and Sewri Interchange. The total bridge is of about 22 km length which comprises 16.5 km of sea bridge and 5.5 km of viaducts on land on both ends of the bridge, the MMRDA further said.

"Team MMRDA has achieved another milestone by installing the 1st Composite Steel Girder Span out of 5 that will connect MTHL PKG 1 with Eastern freeway. MMRDA is working to change the face of MMR by integrating its existing road based transport network with other infra projects. MTHL is the Engineering Marvel which will decongest Mumbai city and connect it to the mainland," said S.V.R. Srinivas IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.