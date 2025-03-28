Mumbai: MMRDA presents budget for 2025-26; 87 per cent of funds allocated for infrastructure development

To enhance and deliver urban services and infrastructure to the citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Rs 35,151.14 crore — approximately 87 per cent of the total expenditure — has been earmarked exclusively for infrastructure projects

MMRDA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, under the chairmanship Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and in the presence of Minister of State for Urban development Madhuri Misal, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday presented its budget estimate for the year 2025–26 amounting to Rs 40,187.41 crore.

To enhance and deliver urban services and infrastructure to the citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Rs 35,151.14 crore — approximately 87 per cent of the total expenditure — has been earmarked exclusively for infrastructure projects. These include metro line extensions, construction of new tunnels, coastal routes, regional water source development, and major urban infrastructure works.

The budget was presented by MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, and approved by Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA, Eknath Shinde. The estimated revenue for FY 2025–26 stands at Rs 36,938.69 crore.

According to MMRDA, this budget is expected to accelerate integrated, balanced, and fast-paced development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reduce travel time and distances, and ease traffic congestion.

Allocation of Funds to Major Projects in the Budget:

Sr. No. Name of Project Allocation (Rs in Crore)

1 Metro Project - Line 2B: DN Nagar – Mandale Rs 2,155.80

2 Metro Project - Line 4: Wadala – Ghatkopar – Mulund – Thane – Kasarvadavali Rs 3,247.51

3 Metro Project - Line 5: Thane – Bhiwandi – Kalyan Rs 1,579.99

4 Metro Project - Line 6: Swami Samarth Nagar – Kanjurmarg Rs 1,303.40

5 Metro Project - Line 9: Dahisar to Mira–Bhayandar& Line 7A (Andheri to CSMIA) Rs 1,182.93

6 Metro Project - Line 12: Kalyan – Taloja Rs 1,500.00

7 Implementation of Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project Rs 521.47

8 Four-lane underground tunnel: Thane to Borivali (via SGNP) Rs 2,684.00

9 Coastal connectivity underground tunnel: Orange Gate, Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive Rs 1,813.40

10 Uttan to Virar Coastal Project Rs 2,000.00

11 Regional water source development (Surya, Kalu, Dherji Projects) Rs 1,645.00

12 Underground tunnel from Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel Junction on Thane-Ghodbunder Road Rs 1,200.00

13 Elevated road from Fountain Hotel Junction to Bhayander Rs 1,000.00

14 KSC Navi Nagar Project (Karnala–Sai–Chirner – NTDA) Rs 1,000.00

New Projects Initiated in FY 2025–26:

1. Extension of Metro Line 5: Durgadi (Kalyan) to Ulhasnagar

2. Metro Line 10: Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road)

3. Metro line 13: Shivaji Chowk to Virar

4. Metro Line 14: Kanjurmarg to Badlapur

5. Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel Junction Tunnel Road- Part 1

6. Design and construction of Elevated Road between Fountain Hotel to- Bhayandar

7. Airoli Tunnel to Katai Naka Road (Part 3) — 6.71 km road stretch

8. Under Extended Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (Extn. MUIP):

A) Works in Mira–Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Area:

1. Construction of road from Subhash Chandra Bose Ground to Uttan

2. Construction of 60m/30m wide road from Ghodbunder to Jaisal Park (up to Ghodbunder Fort)

3. Construction of 30m wide road from Ghodbunder Sai Palace to Thakur Mall, parallel to National Highway

4. Construction of road and Railway Over Bridge (ROB) connecting Mira Road East and West

B) Works in Thane Municipal Corporation Area:

1. Construction of 23 roads in Owala–Majiwada Constituency

C) Works in Vasai–Virar Region:

1. Roads, creek bridges, and ROBs across Vasai–Virar

2. Construction of 40m wide ring road connecting 4 major towns and surrounding villages in Vasai–Virar Municipal area

3. Construction of 5 ROBs within Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation

D) Works in Alibaug Taluka (Raigad District):

1. Road development works under 3 packages in Alibaug Taluka

E) Kulgaon–Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC):

1. Construction of ROB from Katrap to Belavali

2. Construction of CC Road from Katrap Petrol Pump to Kharvai–Juveli (Bypass – Part

The estimated revenue for the financial year 2025–26 is Rs 36,938.69 crore, while the estimated expenditure stands at Rs 40,187.41 crore, resulting in a budgetary deficit of Rs 3,248.72 crore. This deficit is proposed to be bridged through land sales, issuance of bonds, financial assistance from the government, and loans from financial institutions.

The expected revenue includes the following:

1. Sub Debts from the State Government – Rs 2,082.00 crore

2. Receipts from Land – Rs 7,344.00 crore

3. Borrowings – Rs 22,327.35 crore

4. Other receipts – Rs 856.07 crore

5. Project Operations Revenue – Rs 305.27 crore

6. Government grants / TDR etc. – Rs 1,024.00 crore

7. Urban Transport Fund (UTF) – Rs 3,000.00 crore

Thus, the total expected revenue amounts to Rs 36,938.69 crore, while the total estimated expenditure is approximately Rs 40,187.41 crore.

The detailed breakdown of the expenditure is as follows:

1. Administrative expenses – Rs 373.95 crore

2. Project Operations and Maintenance – Rs 619.95 crore

3. Loans & Advances to Staff – Rs 11.00 crore

4. Loan, Advances & EMD given By MMRDA – Rs 101.00 crore

5. Surveys / Studies – Rs 336.65 crore

6. Grants – Rs 299.75 crore

7. Project Expenditure – Rs 35,151.14 crore

8. Repayment of Loan – Rs 488.60 crore

9. Interest and other charges on the loan amount– Rs 2,805.37 crore

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is the backbone of Maharashtra’s economic development. The ongoing infrastructure projects across MMR are accelerating the state’s growth trajectory. Maharashtra has signed a total of 54 MoUs worth Rs 15.70 lakh crore. Of these, MMRDA has signed 11 MoUs amounting to Rs 3.50 lakh crore. The signing of these MoUs at Davos under MMRDA’s leadership reflects the strong global investor confidence in Maharashtra. This budget marks a crucial step toward achieving the vision of a trillion-dollar economy."

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman- MMRDA Eknath Shinde said while approving the budget: "Our top priority is the all-round and fast-paced development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This budget ensures inclusive progress across all sectors — from new metro corridors to water resource projects. MMRDA’s plans will position Mumbai as a global economic hub. The 2025–26 budget is a visionary and comprehensive document for the multidimensional growth of MMR."

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA added,

"The budget for 2025–26 is future-ready. Over Rs 35,000 crore has been directly allocated for projects. From metro expansions and underground tunnels to water resource development and economic hubs, these initiatives are vital for MMR’s growth. This is not just a financial document — it is the blueprint for MMR’s future."