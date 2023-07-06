The pillars are part of the planned 4,929 pillars across the six Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the MMRDA said

Pic/MMRDA

Listen to this article Mumbai: MMRDA successfully completes 3,603 pillars in ongoing metro projects x 00:00

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has reached a significant milestone in its ongoing Metro projects with the successful completion of 3,603 pillars. The pillars are part of the planned 4,929 pillars across the six Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Despite facing various challenges, the MMRDA's dedicated team has been working tirelessly to ensure the timely completion of all the metro corridors, an official press release said on Thursday.

Developing a metro system in a bustling city like Mumbai is no easy feat, given the heavy crowds and numerous uncertainties. However, the MMRDA is well-equipped to tackle these challenges head-on. The construction of the elevated metro, along with managing heavy traffic and other activities, is ongoing. To minimize disruption to public traffic and ensure safety, most of the metro construction work is carried out during nighttime hours, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the construction process, particular attention is given to casting and erecting heavy-weight precast elements such as pier caps, U-girders, and I-girders. These precast elements are produced at different casting yards, transported to the construction site, and erected using cranes with capacities ranging from 350 MT to 500 MT. Transportation and erection activities for these precast elements are carried out at night to minimize disruption to public traffic and ensure safety, it said.

Here is the information on the completed pillars in the ongoing metro projects, line-wise:

Metro Corridor 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale):

Approximate completion: 50.7%

Completed piers: 614 out of 1,109

Metro Line 4 & 4A (Wadala to Kasar Vadavali):

Overall progress: 55%

Completed piers for Line 4: 973 out of 1,476

Completed piers for Line 4A: 143 out of 221

Metro Line 5 Phase I (Thane to Bhiwandi):

Overall completion: 78.4%

Completed piers: 440 out of 464

Metro Line 6 (Swami Samartha Nagar to Vikhroli):

Physical progress: 70.75%

Completed piers: 657 out of 769

Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar):

Overall completion: 61.28%

Completed piers: 776 out of 900

The metro projects undertaken by the MMRDA are progressing steadily and are set to significantly enhance transportation options while reducing traffic congestion in Mumbai, the statement said.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, stated, "MMRDA is prioritizing the completion of all Mumbai Metro corridors as quickly as possible. The recently inaugurated Metro corridors of Line 2A and 7 are providing relief to lakhs of commuters, contributing to reduced highway traffic and pollution. The MMRDA is currently in the process of appointing a consultant to obtain various permissions for Metro Line 10 between Gaimukh and Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road). Additionally, a general consultant has been appointed, and the tendering process for the civil works is underway for Metro Line 12 (Kalyan Taloja)."