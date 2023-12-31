Mumbai: MMRDA’s 'monumental' achievements in 2023

From the MTHL to the Metro Services in Mumbai, here are MMRDA’s 'monumental' achievements in 2023

Pic/MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken several steps towards its promising future in the year 2023, here are MMRDA’s 'monumental' achievements in 2023.

An official statement on Sunday said that the the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, has taken several steps towards its promising future in the year 2023. MMRDA's visionary projects and innovative directions have led the MMR's noble path towards sustainable urban development. The strategic plan of MMRDA for the MMR this year included the initiation and development of numerous bridges, roadways, metro lines, growth centers, and so on. Many projects have been completed this year, while several ongoing projects have significantly progressed towards their effective conclusion. Especially, the construction works associated with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), were successfully completed in 2023. Therefore, the longest sea bridge in India is ready to elevate the transportation infrastructure of the MMR to new heights in a very short period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro Depot-

The well-planned expansion of the Metro Lines was stringently pursued alongside the deliverance of our dedicated Metro Services. Therefore, the attainment of several land parcels that are essential for the expansion of the Metro Lines became a major goal for MMRDA in 2023. This particular goal has also been achieved this year, as MMRDA received a considerable number of land parcels, thereby helping us to expedite the construction works for the Metro Lines. In particular, 15 hectares of Government Land were transferred to MMRDA in Kanjur to support the construction of the car shed depot for Metro Line 6, while 59.79 hectares of Government Land in Dongri was received to serve the same purpose for Metro Lines 7, 7A, and 9. Similarly, around 47 hectares of land in Nilje was granted to MMRDA to aid the development of the car shed depot for Metro Line 12. Also, MMRDA obtained approval from the Government of Maharashtra in October 2023 for the transfer of 174.01 hectares of land in Mogharpada for Metro Lines 4, 4A, 10, and 11 out of Which 41.5 hectares earmarked for depot.

Slum Redevelopment Scheme for Ramabai Nagar-

MMRDA has undertaken the “Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Redevelopment Scheme” to enforce Slum Redevelopment. This joint venture with SRA will allow MMRDA to welcome meaningful development opportunities in Ghatkopar (East). The slum area in the designated region accounts for about 33.15 hectares with an existing population of approximately 16575 slum dwellers. All these individuals will benefit from the rehabilitation measures that come under the SR scheme and MMRDA will offer tenements to about 5000 Project Affected Persons (PAPs). Also, 11 ongoing Slum Redevelopment Schemes that are approved by MMRDA will deliver 11,445 tenements upon completion. Especially, in 2023, the SDC of MMRDA facilitated the allocation of 560 new tenements to PAPs associated with Metro Projects.

NTDA for MTHL-

The Government of Maharashtra honoured MMRDA by facilitating its appointment in principle as the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) to specifically focus on the growth of the areas that will be influenced by MTHL. The MTHL is eagerly anticipated to bring about promising new developments in the surrounding regions. Thus, MMRDA will lead the initiatives of improvement as the NTDA by creating new jobs and elevating housing infrastructure, thereby welcoming a new wave of development in the said regions. Also, several growth centres were envisioned by MMRDA to support urban development, economic growth, and the elevation of business and employment opportunities in select regions in and around the MMR.

Growth Centres in the MMR-

MMRDA’s futuristic viewpoint was imbued in the plans for the growth centres, and this vision was duly recognized when MMRDA anticipates being appointed as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the development of six growth centres in the MMR. This appointment shall catalyse MMRDA's progress towards the establishment of new growth centres that will shape the future of the residents in the chosen regions. The six growth centres are strategically planned by MMRDA in the surrounding areas of Poynad, Kharbav, Boisar, Neral, Karjat, and Alibag. 11 villages are included in the growth centre for Poynad surrounding area and it covers around 12.7 sq. km area of land. Similarly, the Kharbav growth centre includes 10 villages and covers 58.52 sq. km area of land, while the Boisar growth centre includes 11 villages and 50.22 sq. km land area. In addition, the Neral growth centre encompasses a land area of about 85.72 sq. km from 24 villages, whereas the Karjat growth centre includes 28 villages and 56.11 sq. km of land. Finally, the Alibag growth centre covers around 26.01 sq. km of land from 13 different villages. These growth centres are assured to bring substantial benefits to the population of the surrounding regions upon their completion.

337 km of Metro Lines in Progress-

A substantial proportion of MMRDA’s progress in 2023 is interlinked to the construction works for Metro Lines. It is known that Metro Lines 1, 2A, and 7 are currently operational, thereby serving the transportation needs of Mumbaikars with safety and comfort. On the other hand, several other Metro Lines have greatly progressed toward their completion in a stringent manner. Metro Line 2B extends for 23.643 km from D N Nagar to Mandale with 20 stations, generating about 3380 new employment opportunities. This particular Metro Line is fully elevated and about 60 % of its civil works have been completed. The contract for the construction of the railway substation and other electrical works has been awarded, and 6 trainsets have arrived for the use of Metro Line 2B. The total length of Metro Lines 4 and 4A corresponds to 35.2 km. Metro Line 4 initiates at Wadala and concludes at Kasarawadavali, while Metro Line 4A extends from Kasarawadavalli to Gaimukh. A 65 % progress has been reached for the civil works of these elevated Metro Lines.

Phase I of Metro Line 5 incorporates an 11.8 km elevated corridor from Thane to Bhiwandi with 6 stations. Phase I of this Metro Line is close to completion with a progress of about 82.72%. Similarly, the overall civil work progress of Metro Line 6 which represents an elevated line of 15.31 km is determined to be around 73.25%. This Metro Line will run between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli with 13 elevated stations. The Metro Line 7A is the southern extension of the currently operational Metro Line 7, and it has achieved an overall progress of 24.24%. This line encompasses an elevated stretch of 0.924 km and an underground twin-tunnel system of 2.5 km between Andheri East and CSMIA. The 10.855 km long Metro Line 9 is recognized as the Northern extension of Metro Line 7 from Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander. The civil works for this Metro Line with 8 elevated stations have attained a stellar progress of 77%. Finally, Metro line 12 which extends from Kalyan to Taloja forest clearance is under process and civil works tendering is under process.Thus, the collective progressions of these metro lines will enhance the proficiency of Maha Mumbai Metro and redefine the transportation infrastructure of the MMR in the forthcoming years.

The services of Maha Mumbai Metro have accomplished various astounding feats in 2023 in escalating connectivity and enforcing sustainability in the MMR. For instance, Metro Lines 2 and 4 were estimated to have complemented a reduction equivalent to 47,787 vehicles in association with the road travel of passengers. Also, Metro Services are observed to employ only one-fifth of energy in comparison with road transportation per kilometre travelled by commuters. In addition to the unimaginable reduction in energy consumption, Metro Services has also reduced the duration of journeys to about 50 to 75 %. These desirable qualities of Metro Services have made it a preferable mode of transportation in 2023 for many in the MMR, thereby delivering a welcoming reduction in traffic across Mumbai. Also, the data suggests that a single Metro Line renders services that are equivalent to 12 + 12 dedicated bus lanes and 39 + 39 vehicular lanes, which makes Metro Services the right choice for the sustainable future of the MMR.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has successfully completed the tendering process for the allotment of commercial plots in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Following a competitive bidding process, MMRDA has awarded both plots to Japanese corporate for a remarkable total price of Rs. 2,067.00 Cr This transaction marks one of the highest foreign direct investments in the real estate sector in the country during the year 2022-23.

Furthermore, in an effort to address the traffic congestion in BKC, MMRDA has undertaken several measures of Traffic Management to reduce traffic congestion and improve the overall traffic management in the area.

BKC Art Plaza-

BKC Art Plaza is an intuitive project of MMRDA that embodies the artistic roots of the MMR at Bandra Kurla Complex. Mumbai’s vibrant culture and affinity for festivities will make the BKC Art Plaza a valuable gift to the city that celebrates art in every form. The site dedicated to the project incorporates an area of 10545.32 sq. m, with Hardscape and Softscape accounting for 7547.26 sq.m and 2553.60 sq.m of the allocated space, respectively. BKC Art Plaza is meticulously conceived and designed to support the diverse requirements of the residents of the MMR as a perfect venue for recreation, celebration, exhibition, congregation, etc. A wide range of amenities are designed to be incorporated in the Plaza and the works for the project are expected to be completed in early 2024.

The Social Development Cell (SDC) of MMRDA has undertaken the virtuous and socially responsible duty of rehabilitating and resettling PAPs. The assessments have been stringently carried out by SDC to facilitate the rightful allotment of amenities and settlements. Especially, 105 individuals recognized as PAPs in connection with MUTP 2B, Bandra to Borivali 6th additional railway line project were rehabilitated in 2023. Also, alternative housing solutions were granted by MMRDA as a measure of rehabilitation to 303 slum dwellers on IIT Powai and cleared the path for IIT Bombay’s Important project called ‘Sanshodhan Park’.

The SWM Cell has made also some commendable accomplishments on behalf of MMRDA with respect to solid waste management. The development and operation of the Integrated Solid Waste Processing Facility was undertaken by MMRDA on a Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) basis to support the solid waste management requirements of Ambarnath Municipal Council, Kulgaon, Badlapur Municipal Council, and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Also, the T & C Division of MMRDA facilitated the multimodal integration for 30 different stations that operate on Metro Lines 2A and 7. In addition, 6 Foot Over Bridges (FOB) were established to connect the stations of Metro Line 7 at Gundavali, Rastriya Udyan, Poisar, Dindoshi, and Goregaon. These bridges were very helpful in ensuring the safety and convenience of the commuters’ travel between Metro Stations and the other side of the Western Express Highway.

Surya Water Project-

Surya Regional Bulk Drinking Water Supply Scheme is incorporated with the responsibility to deliver treated bulk water to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), Mira-Bhayender City Municipal Corporation (MBMC), and 44 villages in Palghar district. It also holds the ability to support extensive water treatment using the Water Treatment Plant of 403 MLD capacity at Suryanagar in Veti Village. With an overall physical progress of about 88 %, the Surya Regional Bulk Drinking Water Supply Scheme can be totally commissioned by the designated corporations in 2024. Also, upon completion, this scheme aspires to facilitate the overall water demand of 14 lakh people residing in the VVCMC region and the 44 villages in Palghar district, in addition to serving about 16 lakh people in the MBMC region.



An official statement said, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde expressed “Mumbai Metropolitan Region leads the state of Maharashtra through its vast economic contributions and innovative infrastructural achievements. Thus, we have incorporated a multi-dimensional vision for the development of the MMR, and MMRDA has consistently been the enforcer of our vision in and around Mumbai. Many of our dreams for the betterment of the lives and livelihoods of Mumbaikars have been fulfilled this year through the tireless contribution of MMRDA, and we are elated to step into another year of progress and prosperity hand-in-hand.”

It further said, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, “We have embraced numerous innovative directions and effective opportunities for the enforcement of sustainability and efficiency in urban infrastructure. However, one thing that has always been a constant for us throughout the year was our commitment to making the lives of the residents of the MMR better. 2023 was made special through the commencement and completion of various construction projects and we can’t wait to hand them over to the people. We are definitely ending this year on a positive note with a renewed hope for sustainable development in transportation and infrastructure in 2024 and beyond.”

He added, "I am confident that with state government support Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in its 50th year through its infrastructure led development model will significantly contribute to achieve the 1 trillion dollar economy of state and 5 trillion dollar economy of the country sooner than envisaged."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!