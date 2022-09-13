Breaking News
Mumbai: MNS office bearer arrested on rape allegations

Updated on: 13 September,2022 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The accused had assured the victim to give a key post in the party and then a ticket

Vrushant Wadke


A 42-year-old Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office bearer was arrested by VP Road police over allegations of raping a party worker on pretext of giving ticket to contest BMC elections. According to complaint, the accused had assured the victim to give a key post in the party and then a ticket. The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.


On Monday, a 47-year-old woman, reached VP Road police station and said that her own party officer bearer Vrushant Wadke was raping her since September 2021 till August 2022. The accused would call the woman on pretext of meeting at different places and would take advantage of her. As per the woman, the accused raped her several times.

The woman had met senior party leaders of MNS and narrated the incident. She was asked to register a complaint with the police. On September 7, Vrushant had resigned from party sighting personal reasons. Vrushant Wadke was appointed as the President of Malabar Hill Assembly Division of MNS few months ago. 

"As per the complaint we registered the offence  under IPC section 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 500 (defamation) and the accused has been arrested," told Kishore Shinde, Senior Inspector of VP Road police station. "He will be produced in court today," Shinde added. 

A week ago, another party worker of MNS was arrested by Mumbai Police for slapping a senior citizen.

