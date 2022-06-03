Mumbai: MNS workers arrested while trying to distribute letter on loudspeaker row

Thackeray had on Thursday uploaded a letter on Twitter, in which he told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers (atop mosques) permanently for which 'wider support of people' would be needed

The Mumbai police arrested eight workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday while they were trying to distribute copies of the letter by the party chief about loudspeakers, an official said.

Thackeray had on Thursday uploaded a letter on Twitter, in which he told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers (atop mosques) permanently for which "wider support of people" would be needed.

Action was taken against MNS workers, who had gathered near Khadi Machine area in suburban Chembur in the afternoon, he said.

Though prohibitory orders are already in place across the city, a group of MNS workers had gathered to distribute Thackeray's letter about the loudspeaker row, the official said.

