Mumbai: Monkey menace leaves visitors at KEM hospital scared

A nurse says there have been three cases of monkey bites on hospital premises; dean says authorities alerted to relocate the animal

The monkey inside the hospital premises

Monkey menace at KEM Hospital has created panic since the past few days and patients are a worried lot. One monkey was found attacking patients, visitors and staff, taking away their bags. A nurse said there have been three cases of monkey bites within the premises. Those bitten or scratched now have to take anti-rabies vaccine.

While dogs, cats and mice are often found on the hospital premises, this time one monkey has made the hospital its playground. For some it was entertaining to see the monkey, but some others had a bad experience.

A patient’s relative, who is also a BMC employee, said, “On Wednesday around 11 am, the monkey attacked me and left a scratch. I have to take the anti-rabies vaccine.” He added that the monkey had returned again on Thursday in search of food. A doctor from the civic-run hospital said, “A relative accompanying a patient was bitten by the monkey on July 5. We have informed seniors about the monkey menace.”

Raju Bansare, relative of a patient, said, “I came from Nanded for my brother’s treatment and have been staying here for a month. For the past 4 to 5 days, a monkey has been coming inside the corridor looking for food. It also went through the bags and threw things around. It even attacked a woman in front of us. Some people are feeding it while others are scared.” Bansare said the monkey is generally seen around 10 to 11 am and then again around 8 to 9 pm.

When mid-day spoke to Dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat, she said, “We got a complaint of monkey menace. We have informed the disaster management cell to take necessary steps to relocate the monkey to its natural habitat.”

5

Approx no of days since the menace started