Mumbai Monorail stranded for 18 minutes due to technical snag at Chembur

File Photo

The Mumbai Monorail was stranded midway for about 18 minutes due to a technical snag at Chembur this evening.

Confirming the incident, an MMRDA official said there was a technical snag on the mono train between 9:30 pm to about 9:50 pm but the response was swift and operations normalised on priority.

The monorail runs from Chembur on the harbour line to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk at Saat Rasta in Mahalaxmi, connecting the Central Railway's harbour line, main line and the Western Railway. Currently, of the eight train sets, six are operated daily and ferry around 16,500 passengers every day.