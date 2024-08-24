The Dabbawalas highlighted the need for luggage compartments just like is present on local trains

As per current regulations, only luggage of certain dimensions is allowed on the Metro. Pic/Anurag Ahire; (right) Kiran Gavande, a dabbawala, working near Swami Narayan Mandir in Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Dabbawalas seek space in new transport modes of Metro and Monorail x 00:00

Mumbai is getting speedier day by day and the new Metro lines coming up are the order for the new public transport modes of the city. But it would be unfair if the working class is kept away from these new transport modes and Mumbai's growing pace and growth. This is what the Mumbai dabbawalas have appealed to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while demanding a luggage compartment in the Metro and Mono trains.

“The suburban trains that run have such fixed luggage compartments with dedicated slots for the dabbawalas of Mumbai and the Metro should replicate the model,” Subhas Talekar, president, of Mumbai Dabbawala Association told mid-day.

“As per regulations, only luggage of certain weight, dimension, and length can be taken from Metro. Due to this, our working class cannot travel by mono or metro with luggage. We visit the biggest corporates, but unfortunately, we cannot travel by metro or mono,” Talekar said.

Mumbai is currently constructing what could be considered the largest Metro rail network ever attempted by any country, spanning 337 km. This includes approximately 40 km of underground lines being built by MMRCL.

“Metro rail works are going on in many places in Mumbai. Metro, Monorail is necessary for safe and fast travel in Mumbai and to reduce the stress on local trains. We have brought these networks after studying foreign lines, but we need to customise them as per our needs and demands. Mumbai is not just for executives working in the corporate sector but also for hardworking workers like us and the small business entrepreneurs,” Talekar added.

A delegation of Mumbai Dabbawala Association met MMRDA officials and wrote a petition to the Chief Minister’s Office seeking workers and labourers to be allowed to carry their luggage from Mono and Metro.

MMRDA officials were unavailable for a comment, and sources said a policy decision would have to be taken in this regard.

337KM

Planned metro rail network