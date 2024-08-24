TC onboard Mumbai Rajdhani busts major immigration racket

On further investigation by the police, it was later revealed that the Nigerians who don’t get Indian visas take the Bangladesh visa and enter illegally in India

Mukesh Madhavdas, chief ticket inspector

An alert ticket checker has busted an immigration racket on the Mumbai Rajdhani Express. The racket involved Nigerians who weren’t granted an Indian visa but availed of a Bangladesh visa to illegally enter India.

“It so happened that while checking 12952 New Delhi Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express recently, I came across a foreigner travelling to Mumbai. When I requested his passport, he showed me one, but I noticed that the passport did not have a valid visa. Not only that, but the passport also did not have an authority stamp for entering India. It was then that I suspected something amiss and contacted the Government Railway Police and got him prosecuted under the Foreigners’ Act,” chief ticket inspector Mukesh Madhavdas told mid-day.

On further investigation by the police, it was later revealed that the Nigerians who don’t get Indian visas take the Bangladesh visa and enter illegally in India. The arrest of this accused onboard the Rajdhani Express led to the busting of a major illegal immigration racket. Western Railway will felicitate the ticket checker for his exceptional deed.