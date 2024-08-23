Mumbai: MMRDA to discuss raising Metro 2B girder height

Officials said they would try to find from airport officials if it would be possible to obtain a relaxation on height restriction at Halav Pul

MMRDA officials met local residents of Kurla

In the wake of complaints by citizens of Kurla over the impending limitations on the use of Halav Pul owing to the girder of Metro 2B, MMRDA has assured local residents that they would take up the issue with the airports authority. The assurance to explore the relaxation of height with airports authority was given during a meeting with local residents earlier this week. As the site comes under the funnel zone of the Mumbai airport, the girder height is limited owing to the standards set by Airport Authority of India.

“The girder height of Metro 2B is now 3.50 metres above Halav Pul. As this route is used by processions during Ganeshotsav and Navratri festival, the girder is now an impending hurdle,” RTI activist Anil Galgali said, adding that the matter would not have come to this stage if complaints and objections would have been sought while placing girders here.

“The MMRDA should appeal to the airport authority to raise the height of the girders from existing 3.50 metres to 5.50 metres,” he said. Another resident Umesh Gaikwad said the mentality of authorities to take decisions without consulting citizens has to change. At the end of the discussion, municipal officer Jeevan Rathod informed MMRDA officials collectively about all the demands, while MMRDA officials promised to discuss the issue with senior level officials and to correspond with the Airport Authority to discuss the possibility of raising the height of the Metro 2B girder.

Responding to the complaint, MMRDA in a tweeted statement said, “The maximum height permissible at Halav Bridge is 21.28m (AMSL) as per Airport Authority of India (AAI) standards and the maximum restricted height available above Halav Bridge is 3.5 metres, which is as per Indian Standard code. Halav Bridge is mainly used by small vehicles like autos, cars, small tempos and height restrictions of 3.5 metres will be imposed after the Metro girder is placed on Halav Bridge,” a statement said. “And it is important to note that the U-girders to be erected post Ganpati festival,” it added.