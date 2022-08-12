Mumbai monsoon: Vihar is fourth lake to overflow

The city gets water supply from the seven lakes out of which Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi overflowed in the first half of July. The other lakes had more than 80 per cent water but as the monsoon took a break, the water level didn’t increase thereafter

File pic

Vihar lake, one of the seven that supplies water to Mumbai, overflowed on Thursday. It is the fourth lake which filled up to its capacity this monsoon. Bhatsa, Middle and Upper Vaitarna are the other lakes which have yet to fill up 100 per cent.

The city gets water supply from the seven lakes out of which Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi overflowed in the first half of July. The other lakes had more than 80 per cent water but as the monsoon took a break, the water level didn’t increase thereafter.

Now as the monsoon has picked up again, Vihar lake started overflowing at 5.30 am on Thursday. The lake can store 27,698 million litres of water which is 2 per cent of the total capacity of all lakes. The seven lakes can store 14.47 lakh million litres of water. Bhatsa, is filled to 80 per cent and five of its dam’s doors are open.