Mumbai: Motorcycle grazes Aaditya Thackeray's car in Dadar

Updated on: 28 June,2023 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place near the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Sena's headquarters, an official said

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

A motorcycle grazed the SUV carrying Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in Dadar area here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.


Nobody was injured in the incident which took place near the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Sena's headquarters, said an official.


Thackeray was not driving the SUV, he said, adding that as it had slowed down for taking a turn, the 28-year-old motorcycle rider who was on its right side lost control and the two-wheeler grazed the SUV.


The man fell down but did not suffer any injury. He was allowed to go afterwards, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

