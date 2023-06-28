BMC engineer assault case: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab seeks anticipatory bail

Besides Anil Parab, six others named as accused in the FIR have also sought pre-arrest bail from Additional Sessions Judge V M Sundale, fearing arrest in the case

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab on Wednesday moved an anticipatory bail application before a court here in connection with a case of alleged assault on a civic engineer.

Besides Parab, six others named as accused in the FIR have also sought pre-arrest bail from Additional Sessions Judge V M Sundale, fearing arrest in the case.

All the pleas will be heard on June 30.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR (first information report) against Parab, an aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and the others for allegedly assaulting and threatening an assistant engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the police, Parab and a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to H-East ward office of the BMC on Monday afternoon to protest the demolition of a party 'shakha' (local branch) in suburban Bandra last week.

A delegation led by Parab later met H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar to express their anguish over the BMC action.

The delegation members asked Kshirsagar to call before them officials who had demolished the party office, as per the FIR.

When some civic staffers came forward, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, it said.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation).

