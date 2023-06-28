Maharashtra: Thane MP seeks special train during Ganesh festival to facilitate people to visit Konkan

The 10-day Ganesh festival, which will start from September 19 this year, is celebrated with more fervour in the Konkan region than in other parts of the state

Rajan Vichare. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Lok Sabha MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare has urged the Railway Ministry to start a special train from Thane in Maharashtra for those wishing to travel to the coastal Konkan region for the Ganesh festival to be celebrated in September this year, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

According to the PTI, he said that he has submitted a memorandum to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve about it following demands from various quarters.

The 10-day Ganesh festival, which will start from September 19 this year, is celebrated with more fervour in the Konkan region than in other parts of the state.

In his letter, Vichare said people hailing from the Konkan region have to face a lot of hardships to visit their native places during the Ganesh festival, and in order to ease their situation, a special train should be started from Thane to Thivim.

In his letter, he also suggested that the train be named after 'Dharmaveer Anand Dighe', the late Shiv Sena leader from Thane and the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Anand Dighe was the most revered leader and respected by the citizens of Thane. Hence, the train be named after him as a mark of respect to the great leader," he said.

Considering the rise in the number of people visiting Konkan, people do not not get reservation in trains, he said.

Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar localities have a considerable population of people from Konkan. As Thane is the centre point, this railway service of unreserved coaches should be started three days before the festival - that is on September 16 - and three days after the immersion - that is till October 1- from

Thane to Thivim and return, Vichare said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Wednesday said that it has decided to extend the trips of nine pairs of summer special trains.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of nine pairs of summer special trains on special fare.

(with PTI inputs)