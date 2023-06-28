The Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was flagged off virtually from Bhopal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday

PM Modi during the flagging off ceremony of five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. File Pic/PTI

Vande Bharat Express completes maiden Mumbai-Madgaon run in 9:30 hrs, reaches destination 24 minutes before schedule

The newly launched Mumbai-Madgaon (Goa) Vande Bharat Express train on Wednesday completed its maiden commercial run in 9.30 hours and reached the destination nearly 30 minutes before its scheduled arrival, according to the PTI.

Notably, the semi-high-speed Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was flagged off virtually from Bhopal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The train completed its inaugural run on the Goa-Mumbai route, a distance of nearly 600 km, in 10:15 hours, reported the PTI on Wednesday.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express departed two minutes late from CSMT in Mumbai at 5:32 am on Wednesday. It reached Madgaon station at 3.06 pm, 24 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival, officials said, as per the PTI.

As per the National Train Enquiry System of Indian Railways, the train reached Panvel station 8 minutes late at 6.38 am. After a 12-minute delay, the train left at 6.44 am. It reached Khed station in Ratnagiri district one minute behind the schedule at 8.49 am and departed at 8.51 am for the onward journey.

The train reached Ratnagiri station 8 minutes before time at 10.32 am. It departed at 10.47 am, after a delay of 2 minutes. The train reached Kankavli station in Sindhudurg district and Thivim in Goa before time. It reached Madgaon at 3.06 pm.

The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Mumbai and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Madgaon during the rainy season, according to Central Railway.

This train will run six days a week, except on Friday, during non-monsoon months.

As per the monsoon timetable, the train will take around 10 hours to cover the distance between India's financial capital and Madgaon. During the non-monsoon months, the Vande Bharat Express will cover the 586 km distance in around 8 hours.

It will depart from CSMT at 5.25 am on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and reach Madgaon at 3 pm. The train will leave Madgaon at 12.20 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will reach Mumbai CSMT at 10.25 pm, said Central Railway.

The train will depart at 5.25 am from Mumbai CSMT and reach Madgaon at 1.10 pm, while it will leave Madgaon at 2.20 pm and reach CSMT at 10.25 pm.

