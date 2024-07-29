On July 20, Vinod Lad was hit by a speeding BMW on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Sea Link; he died during treatment.

A 28-year-old man, who was injured after being hit by a speeding car, died seven days after the accident. The deceased, identified as Vinod Lad, worked as a supervisor in a Thane-based firm. Vinod, who was undergoing treatment, was declared dead on Saturday, July 27.

On July 20, Vinod was hit by a speeding car on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Sea Link. Bystanders had taken Lad to the hospital and notified the police.

A case was registered against the car driver Kiran Indulkar, said Worli Police. However, soon after his arrest, Indulkar was granted bail and released from custody.

Kiran Indulkar's BMW was impounded after the accident

This incident is part of a concerning series of high-speed collisions in Mumbai. On July 9, a speeding BMW collided with a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing Kaveri Nakhwa and seriously wounding her husband, Pradip. Mihir Shah, the accused, was arrested alongside his family driver and father for attempting to destroy evidence and mislead authorities.

On July 22, three individuals were injured in Mulund when a speeding Audi collided with two autorickshaws.

Another high-profile occurrence occurred on May 19, when a Porsche driven by a youngster under the influence of alcohol killed two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar district. This case garnered national attention after the kid received liberal bail terms from the Juvenile Justice Board. A police probe found many attempts to destroy evidence, including the swapping of blood samples intended for alcohol tests.

