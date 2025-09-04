Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos

Police book agitators across south Mumbai for unlawful assembly and disruption, but investigation into the protest drags on; the cases, filed over the past three days under the jurisdiction of Zone 1, pertain to unlawful assembly, traffic disruption, and violations of prohibitory orders

Mumbai police have registered nine FIRs across six police stations in South Mumbai against agitators linked to the recent Maratha Morcha , officials said on Wednesday. The cases, filed over the past three days under the jurisdiction of Zone 1, pertain to unlawful assembly, traffic disruption, and violations of prohibitory orders during the protest.

According to police, two FIRs were lodged at Marine Drive, three at Azad Maidan, and one each at MRA Marg, JJ Marg, Dongri, and Colaba police stations. Senior officers said the offences include blocking traffic, staging demonstrations without permission, and disobedience of lawful orders.

Most of the cases have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, and disobedience of public orders, along with sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. Investigators are scanning video footage to identify more participants.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, no arrests have been made so far. Zone 1 officials maintained that while the protests were largely peaceful, certain groups created obstruction and disturbance in high-traffic areas, prompting legal action. “We respect the right to protest, but any violation of law and order will not be tolerated. Cases have been registered and further inquiry is on,” said a senior officer.

The Maratha Morcha, held earlier this week, drew a large turnout of demonstrators demanding reservations in education and government jobs. Additional police were deployed across sensitive points in South Mumbai to manage traffic and prevent escalation. Officials said all FIRs are under investigation and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a group of 8–10 protesters allegedly attempted to breach the Cricket Club of India (CCI) premises through Gate No. 9 on Dinshaw Vachha Road. The club’s security immediately shut the gates, triggering police action. Marine Drive police registered an FIR on the complaint of security officer Shankar Namdev Salunkhe, who alleged that protesters tried to force entry and issued life threats to guards. No arrests have been made in that case either.