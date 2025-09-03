After the Maharashtra government accepted most demands of Maratha reservation activists, celebrations erupted in Mumbai and Antarwali Sarati, Manoj Jarange Patil’s hometown. Villagers burst crackers, threw gulal, and danced in joy, marking a historic win for the movement despite many residents being away in Mumbai for the agitation.

Similarly, Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, the hometown of Manoj Jarange Patil, the movement's leader, erupted in joy upon hearing the news. People gathered in large numbers, bursting crackers, throwing gulal (coloured powder), and dancing to mark the historic moment.

After the Maharashtra government agreed to most demands of Maratha reservation activists, celebrations broke out across Mumbai, where agitators welcomed the decision with great enthusiasm.

According to local police sources, villagers in Antarwali celebrated in traditional style despite many residents being away in Mumbai to participate in the ongoing agitation. “Had more people been present, the atmosphere and scale of festivities would have been much larger,” an officer said.

When contacted, Gondi police station officer Ashish Khandekar — under whose jurisdiction Antarwali falls — said he was on patrol and the village is around 35 km away. “I am not aware of the celebrations at this moment, but if I receive details, I will update you accordingly,” he said.

However, a senior officer of Jalna district police, while requesting anonymity, confirmed the reports. “Yes, people in Antarwali celebrated by bursting crackers and throwing gulal,” he told reporters.